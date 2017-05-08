Drones used for first time in major s...

Drones used for first time in major search at Grand Canyon

Friday Apr 21

The desperate effort this week to find two hikers who disappeared at the bottom of the Grand Canyon represented the National Park Service's most extensive use yet of drones in a search-and-rescue mission. The Grand Canyon is the only national park with its own fleet of unmanned aircraft for reaching people who have gotten lost, stranded, injured or killed.

