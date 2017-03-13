Vivakor Signs LOI for Oil Sands Property in Utah
Vivakor would acquire, directly or through one or more wholly-owned subsidiaries, all right, title and interest in and to the assets of the Seller in Vernal, Utah. A due diligence period will ensue enabling the interested parties to establish the viability of the transaction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vernal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Steve
|28,901
|Do you think Jensen, UT is boring? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Local
|2
|I'm Marquita Jensen and I'm looking to for some... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Local
|4
|100 proof (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|52
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Undersheriff surprised Uintah County Jail escap... (Sep '12)
|Sep '15
|yrdy
|3
|Vernal fun??? ;) (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vernal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC