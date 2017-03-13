Vivakor Signs LOI for Oil Sands Prope...

Vivakor Signs LOI for Oil Sands Property in Utah

Vivakor would acquire, directly or through one or more wholly-owned subsidiaries, all right, title and interest in and to the assets of the Seller in Vernal, Utah. A due diligence period will ensue enabling the interested parties to establish the viability of the transaction.

