Utah asks court to reject BLM travel ...

Utah asks court to reject BLM travel plan settlement

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

State officials and several Utah counties are pushing to scuttle a proposed settlement between the Bureau of Land Management and environmentalists over controversial travel routes through BLM lands, claiming the agreement illegally infringes on counties' claims to 3,000 disputed roads. In January, the BLM announced an agreement with the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance and its allies to re-evaluate many travel routes authorized in resource management plans for five of its field offices that had been revised in 2008: Vernal, Price, Richfield, Moab and Kanab.

