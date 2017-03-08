Senate passes amended gas tax

The new gas tax, proposed in SB276 , would impose a rate 16.5 percent on the statewide average price per gallon and would set a base price of $1.78 per gallon to maintain Utah roads. "The purpose of this renewal is to maintain what we currently have and not have inflation wearing us down," said Sen. Kevin Van Tassell, R-Vernal, the bill's sponsor.

