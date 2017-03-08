Senate passes amended gas tax

Senate passes amended gas tax

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Deseret News

The new gas tax, proposed in SB276 , would impose a rate 16.5 percent on the statewide average price per gallon and would set a base price of $1.78 per gallon to maintain Utah roads. "The purpose of this renewal is to maintain what we currently have and not have inflation wearing us down," said Sen. Kevin Van Tassell, R-Vernal, the bill's sponsor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vernal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Feb '17 Steve 28,901
Do you think Jensen, UT is boring? (May '09) Jan '17 Local 2
I'm Marquita Jensen and I'm looking to for some... (Jan '09) Jan '17 Local 4
100 proof (Dec '13) Jan '17 anonymous 52
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
News Undersheriff surprised Uintah County Jail escap... (Sep '12) Sep '15 yrdy 3
Vernal fun??? ;) (Aug '15) Aug '15 Anonymous 1
See all Vernal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vernal Forum Now

Vernal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vernal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Vernal, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,459,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC