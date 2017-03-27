Rocky Mountain Power funding 3 solar ...

Rocky Mountain Power funding 3 solar projects in Utah

Tuesday Mar 21

Rocky Mountain Power has awarded Blue Sky funding for three renewable projects, including a contribution to a large solar array and battery storage system at North Sanpete Middle School in Moroni. Blue Sky funds will also go to the Vernal Area Chamber of Commerce and the DaVinci Academy of Science and Arts in Ogden.

