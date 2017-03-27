Humane Society of Utah now offering $...

Humane Society of Utah now offering $27.5K for information about tortured cat

Friday Mar 10 Read more: KSL-TV

The Humane Society of Utah has raised its original $5,000 reward to $27,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for torturing a cat that died from its injuries. Sage, a 6-year-old gray and white domestic cat, belonged to Clearfield resident China Rose, who posted photos of Sage on Facebook with a detailed description of the signs of abuse she found when the cat made its way back home Wednesday.

