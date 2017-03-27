Humane Society of Utah now offering $27.5K for information about tortured cat
The Humane Society of Utah has raised its original $5,000 reward to $27,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for torturing a cat that died from its injuries. Sage, a 6-year-old gray and white domestic cat, belonged to Clearfield resident China Rose, who posted photos of Sage on Facebook with a detailed description of the signs of abuse she found when the cat made its way back home Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Vernal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|21 hr
|No Surprise
|28,899
|Do you think Jensen, UT is boring? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Local
|2
|I'm Marquita Jensen and I'm looking to for some... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Local
|4
|100 proof (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|52
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Undersheriff surprised Uintah County Jail escap... (Sep '12)
|Sep '15
|yrdy
|3
|Vernal fun??? ;) (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vernal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC