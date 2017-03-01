Gas tax formula change expected to in...

Gas tax formula change expected to increase prices at the pump advances

A bill that would adjust the complex formula used to calculate gas taxes easily passed a Senate committee Thursday even though it's not clear how much the price at the pump would increase. The sponsor of SB276, Sen. Kevin Van Tassell, R-Vernal, said consumers likely would not see an increase until 2018 or even 2019, depending on the fuel market.

