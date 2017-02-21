Utah man acquitted in 2014 death of i...

Utah man acquitted in 2014 death of infant son

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A jury on Thursday acquitted a Vernal man who was accused of abusing and killing his 6-month-old son in 2014. After a two-week trial, 29-year-old Chad Lewis Rogers was declared not guilty of child abuse homicide, a first-degree felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vernal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Feb 1 Steve 28,901
Do you think Jensen, UT is boring? (May '09) Jan '17 Local 2
I'm Marquita Jensen and I'm looking to for some... (Jan '09) Jan '17 Local 4
100 proof (Dec '13) Jan '17 anonymous 52
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
News Undersheriff surprised Uintah County Jail escap... (Sep '12) Sep '15 yrdy 3
Vernal fun??? ;) (Aug '15) Aug '15 Anonymous 1
See all Vernal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vernal Forum Now

Vernal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vernal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Iran
 

Vernal, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,129,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC