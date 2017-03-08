Planning Board to review new PBMC bui...

Planning Board to review new PBMC building March 1

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Herald Gazette

The Rockport Planning Board will continue its review Wednesday, March 1 of a medical office building proposed by Pen Bay Medical Center to be built on its Glen Cove Drive campus. Following a pre-application site plan review in October 2016, final site plan approval is now requested, Town Planner Jamie Francomano wrote in the agenda for the meeting, which appears on the town's website.

