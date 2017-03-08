Planning Board to review new PBMC building March 1
The Rockport Planning Board will continue its review Wednesday, March 1 of a medical office building proposed by Pen Bay Medical Center to be built on its Glen Cove Drive campus. Following a pre-application site plan review in October 2016, final site plan approval is now requested, Town Planner Jamie Francomano wrote in the agenda for the meeting, which appears on the town's website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Vernal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Steve
|28,901
|Do you think Jensen, UT is boring? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Local
|2
|I'm Marquita Jensen and I'm looking to for some... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Local
|4
|100 proof (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|52
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Undersheriff surprised Uintah County Jail escap... (Sep '12)
|Sep '15
|yrdy
|3
|Vernal fun??? ;) (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vernal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC