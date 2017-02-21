Judge reinstates Ute Indian Tribe's l...

Judge reinstates Ute Indian Tribe's lawsuit against U.S. for fatal police incident

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Deseret News

A lawsuit filed by the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah-Ouray Reservation against the United States has new life after a federal judge recently reinstated the case for review by a lower court. The ruling says there needs to be further examination of federal officers' role in the aftermath of a tribe member's fatal encounter with police nearly 10 years ago.

