Judge reinstates Ute Indian Tribe's lawsuit against U.S. for fatal police incident
A lawsuit filed by the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah-Ouray Reservation against the United States has new life after a federal judge recently reinstated the case for review by a lower court. The ruling says there needs to be further examination of federal officers' role in the aftermath of a tribe member's fatal encounter with police nearly 10 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Vernal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Feb 1
|Steve
|28,901
|Do you think Jensen, UT is boring? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Local
|2
|I'm Marquita Jensen and I'm looking to for some... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Local
|4
|100 proof (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|52
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Undersheriff surprised Uintah County Jail escap... (Sep '12)
|Sep '15
|yrdy
|3
|Vernal fun??? ;) (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vernal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC