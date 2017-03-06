Gun and knife show in Vernal March 18-19

Gun and knife show in Vernal March 18-19

Wednesday Feb 22

Gun and knife show in Vernal, Utah, March 18-19 at the Uintah Conference Center, 313 E. 200 S. Open to the public. Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission $5, proceeds donated to Buckskin Hills Shooting Area.

