Gas Prices Remain Steady Despite Production Cuts, Reports AAA
Salt Lake City-Motorists in Utah and across the nation find little movement at the gas pump this past week. The gasoline market remains overfed due to increased U.S. drilling and production despite OPEC production cuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Utah Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vernal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Feb 1
|Steve
|28,901
|Do you think Jensen, UT is boring? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Local
|2
|I'm Marquita Jensen and I'm looking to for some... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Local
|4
|100 proof (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|52
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Undersheriff surprised Uintah County Jail escap... (Sep '12)
|Sep '15
|yrdy
|3
|Vernal fun??? ;) (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vernal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC