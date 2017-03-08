Committee: Utah should acquire Bears ...

Committee: Utah should acquire Bears Ears National Monument

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Deseret News

A committee of lawmakers voted Tuesday to pursue the acquisition of Bears Ears National Monument in the event President Donald Trump does not rescind the fledgling designation. The 9-2 vote by the House Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee advances HCR24 to the full House for further debate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vernal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Feb '17 Steve 28,901
Do you think Jensen, UT is boring? (May '09) Jan '17 Local 2
I'm Marquita Jensen and I'm looking to for some... (Jan '09) Jan '17 Local 4
100 proof (Dec '13) Jan '17 anonymous 52
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
News Undersheriff surprised Uintah County Jail escap... (Sep '12) Sep '15 yrdy 3
Vernal fun??? ;) (Aug '15) Aug '15 Anonymous 1
See all Vernal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vernal Forum Now

Vernal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vernal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Vernal, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,421,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC