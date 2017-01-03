Plenty of college-level courses for Carbon high school students
Carbon High School students are offered more concurrent enrollment choices than any other high schools in the state under the Utah State system, the Carbon School District Board of Education was told during their December 14 regular board meeting. In 2015 there were about 50 courses available for for Carbon High students, said Gary Straquadine, Associate Department Chair for Career Tech and Education at USU Eastern .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Advocate.
Add your comments below
Vernal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Undersheriff surprised Uintah County Jail escap... (Sep '12)
|Sep '15
|yrdy
|3
|Vernal fun??? ;) (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Home Entertainment Center (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Thanson
|1
|Review: Qep Resources Inc (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Bad service
|1
|Review: PRO Touch Automotive (Jul '14)
|Jan '15
|fred
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vernal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC