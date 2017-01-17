Company aims to bring jobs, hope to s...

Company aims to bring jobs, hope to struggling Uinta Basin economy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Deseret News

The continuing glut in oil and natural gas has not only plunged prices at the gas pump, it's plunging hope for jobs in Utah's Uinta Basin. While Utah as a whole enjoys one of the lowest jobless rates in the nation, it's a different story in the basin , where November unemployment stood at 7.5 percent in Duchesne County and 8.5 percent in Uintah County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vernal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Dec '16 Felisha 28,898
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
News Undersheriff surprised Uintah County Jail escap... (Sep '12) Sep '15 yrdy 3
Vernal fun??? ;) (Aug '15) Aug '15 Anonymous 1
Review: Home Entertainment Center (Aug '15) Aug '15 Thanson 1
Review: Qep Resources Inc (Feb '15) Feb '15 Bad service 1
Review: PRO Touch Automotive (Jul '14) Jan '15 fred 3
See all Vernal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vernal Forum Now

Vernal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vernal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Vernal, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC