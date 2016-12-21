Utaha s Gas Prices Lower Than National Average, Dip 17 Cents in One Month
Salt Lake City-Utah motorists looking for some unexpected holiday cheer can find it at the pumps this month. According to the AAA Fuel Gauge Report, which tracks gasoline prices as a service to the community, Utah motorists see gasoline prices below those of the national average.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Utah Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vernal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Undersheriff surprised Uintah County Jail escap... (Sep '12)
|Sep '15
|yrdy
|3
|Vernal fun??? ;) (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Home Entertainment Center (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Thanson
|1
|Review: Qep Resources Inc (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Bad service
|1
|Review: PRO Touch Automotive (Jul '14)
|Jan '15
|fred
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vernal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC