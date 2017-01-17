Uintah teachers fear lame-duck ouster...

Uintah teachers fear lame-duck ouster of district superintendent

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Members of the Uintah School District Board of Education are scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss, among other items, the contract and conduct of district Superintendent Mark Dockins. But some teachers worry the meeting is intended to fire the popular district administrator in the waning days of 2016 before a majority of the board is replaced.

