Oil company says BLM's inaction cost company $47 million

A Texas oil and gas company said it did everything the Bureau of Land Management asked it to do to begin drilling 10 wells on two existing well pads later this month in eastern Utah, but now approval has been rescinded and no one can tell the company why. The decision, which EnerVest says has BLM field offices finger-pointing to Washington, D.C., and vice versa, has cost the company $47 million and has ended its planned industry activity in the state.

