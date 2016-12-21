Nina O. Andersen

Nina Andersen, age 86, received her Christmas wish and returned on Dec. 1, 2016, to her heavenly home to be with her sweetheart of 69 years, "Pinky," who passed away on Nov. 4. Nina was born in Ruth, Nevada to Charles A. Owen and Daisy A. Palmer. Nina grew up in Hunter, Utah and attended Cyprus High School.

