Energy firms in sticky situations

US Oil Sands is tantalizingly close to opening its new tar sands operation across the Utah border, but hopes hinge on getting a loan approved and, in the meantime, the company had to furlough most of its staff. At the same time, another tar sands operation near Vernal, Utah, has produced some 10,000 barrels of oil on and off over the past couple of years, but operations are on hold as it moves its plant to a larger lease.

