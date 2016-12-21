Energy firms in sticky situations

Energy firms in sticky situations

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

US Oil Sands is tantalizingly close to opening its new tar sands operation across the Utah border, but hopes hinge on getting a loan approved and, in the meantime, the company had to furlough most of its staff. At the same time, another tar sands operation near Vernal, Utah, has produced some 10,000 barrels of oil on and off over the past couple of years, but operations are on hold as it moves its plant to a larger lease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vernal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Dec 14 Felisha 28,898
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
News Undersheriff surprised Uintah County Jail escap... (Sep '12) Sep '15 yrdy 3
Vernal fun??? ;) (Aug '15) Aug '15 Anonymous 1
Review: Home Entertainment Center (Aug '15) Aug '15 Thanson 1
Review: Qep Resources Inc (Feb '15) Feb '15 Bad service 1
Review: PRO Touch Automotive (Jul '14) Jan '15 fred 3
See all Vernal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vernal Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Uintah County was issued at December 24 at 7:00PM MST

Vernal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vernal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Vernal, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,721 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,211

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC