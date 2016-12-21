Death Notices, Dec. 2, 2016

Death Notices, Dec. 2, 2016

Survivors include his wife, Sue; one son, Clint of Dinosaur; four daughters, Holly Pope of Vernal, Utah, Scooby Pickering of Grand Junction, Loreal Podizmek of Casper, Wyoming, and Kota Pedersen of Vernal; two brothers, Micheal Forward of Vernal and Morris Forward of Salt Lake City; one sister, Sandy DePucci of Vernal; and 10 grandchildren. Services will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church.

