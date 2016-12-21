BLM pulls leases in Utah's Nine Mile from auction
Federal land managers changed course on two oil and gas leases they had approved in Utah's Nine Mile Canyon, the Green River tributary cutting across the energy-rich West Tavaputz Plateau and renowned for conspicuous rock art left by ancient Native Americans. The Bureau of Land Management was set to sell the leases, covering 1,550 acres, Tuesday along with 26 others at its quarterly auction for drilling rights on public lands managed by the Price and Vernal field offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Vernal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Undersheriff surprised Uintah County Jail escap... (Sep '12)
|Sep '15
|yrdy
|3
|Vernal fun??? ;) (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Home Entertainment Center (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Thanson
|1
|Review: Qep Resources Inc (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Bad service
|1
|Review: PRO Touch Automotive (Jul '14)
|Jan '15
|fred
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vernal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC