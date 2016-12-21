BLM pulls leases in Utah's Nine Mile from auction

Federal land managers changed course on two oil and gas leases they had approved in Utah's Nine Mile Canyon, the Green River tributary cutting across the energy-rich West Tavaputz Plateau and renowned for conspicuous rock art left by ancient Native Americans. The Bureau of Land Management was set to sell the leases, covering 1,550 acres, Tuesday along with 26 others at its quarterly auction for drilling rights on public lands managed by the Price and Vernal field offices.

