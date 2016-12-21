Utah Senate announces new committee leadership
Sen. Lyle Hillyard, R-Logan, who has chaired the Executive Appropriations Committee for 12 years, will now chair the Public Education Appropriations Committee . His long service was recognized by Senate President Wayne Niederhauser on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vernal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Dec 14
|Felisha
|28,898
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Undersheriff surprised Uintah County Jail escap... (Sep '12)
|Sep '15
|yrdy
|3
|Vernal fun??? ;) (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Home Entertainment Center (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Thanson
|1
|Review: Qep Resources Inc (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Bad service
|1
|Review: PRO Touch Automotive (Jul '14)
|Jan '15
|fred
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vernal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC