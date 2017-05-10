Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps ...

Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps honors Vermillion, Sioux Falls students

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: KSFY

South Dakota's top two youth volunteers of 2017 were honored by an Olympic gold medalist in the nation's capital Sunday night for their volunteer service. Sixteen-year-old Anneliese Taggart of Vermillion and 13-year-old Donnie Stoltz of Sioux Falls received the recognition during the 22nd annual presentation of The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards in Washington, D.C. Taggert and Stoltz, along with 100 other top youth volunteers from across the country, each received $1,000 awards and personal congratulations from Michael Phelps at an award ceremony and gala dinner reception held at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermillion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dale Earnhard 1
Tim pensis anyone know him (Jan '16) Jan '16 Beech bluff 1
News Oops! University Of South Dakota Billboard Cont... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Don Myers 1
Combining restaurants (Aug '14) Aug '14 LivinginHawarden 1
Any Pizza Hut employees in the Vermillion area ... (Mar '13) Mar '13 Bobby Par 1
brandon benzel (Aug '11) Aug '12 NewYearsBaby 2
See all Vermillion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermillion Forum Now

Vermillion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vermillion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Vermillion, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,930,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC