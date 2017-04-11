Vermillion Dedicates New a oeSTREAMa ...

Vermillion Dedicates New a oeSTREAMa Elementary School Lab

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: KSCJ-AM Sioux City

Vermillion, South Dakota's Jolley Elementary is one of the area's first STREAM schools, which goes a couple of steps further in curricular content. STREAM is for science, technology, reading/writing, engineering, art, and math education, encouraging children to discover that the class content is interconnected, meaningful and relevant to their existence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermillion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr 3 Bucky Goldstein 18
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dale Earnhard 1
Tim pensis anyone know him (Jan '16) Jan '16 Beech bluff 1
News Oops! University Of South Dakota Billboard Cont... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Don Myers 1
Combining restaurants (Aug '14) Aug '14 LivinginHawarden 1
Any Pizza Hut employees in the Vermillion area ... (Mar '13) Mar '13 Bobby Par 1
brandon benzel (Aug '11) Aug '12 NewYearsBaby 2
See all Vermillion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermillion Forum Now

Vermillion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vermillion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Vermillion, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,642 • Total comments across all topics: 280,331,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC