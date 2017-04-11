Vermillion Dedicates New a oeSTREAMa Elementary School Lab
Vermillion, South Dakota's Jolley Elementary is one of the area's first STREAM schools, which goes a couple of steps further in curricular content. STREAM is for science, technology, reading/writing, engineering, art, and math education, encouraging children to discover that the class content is interconnected, meaningful and relevant to their existence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Vermillion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dale Earnhard
|1
|Tim pensis anyone know him (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Beech bluff
|1
|Oops! University Of South Dakota Billboard Cont... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Don Myers
|1
|Combining restaurants (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|LivinginHawarden
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in the Vermillion area ... (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Bobby Par
|1
|brandon benzel (Aug '11)
|Aug '12
|NewYearsBaby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vermillion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC