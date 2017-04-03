Tips for starting (and having) ag con...

Tips for starting (and having) ag conversations with consumers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Southwest Farm Press

It's your farm; it's your story. Take the opportunity to share it. That's what a group of South Dakota farmers has been doing to help consumers understand food safety and farm practices through an initiative called Hungry for Truth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Farm Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermillion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr 3 Bucky Goldstein 18
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dale Earnhard 1
Tim pensis anyone know him (Jan '16) Jan '16 Beech bluff 1
News Oops! University Of South Dakota Billboard Cont... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Don Myers 1
Combining restaurants (Aug '14) Aug '14 LivinginHawarden 1
Any Pizza Hut employees in the Vermillion area ... (Mar '13) Mar '13 Bobby Par 1
brandon benzel (Aug '11) Aug '12 NewYearsBaby 2
See all Vermillion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermillion Forum Now

Vermillion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vermillion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Vermillion, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,222 • Total comments across all topics: 280,083,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC