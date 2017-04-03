'Teen Mom 2' Chelsea Houska's Brother...

'Teen Mom 2' Chelsea Houska's Brother-In-Law To Be Deployed To Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Daily Millbury

Chelsea Houska of Teen Mom 2 praised her older sister, Melissa Schnell, for her bravery after she announced to family and friends that her husband, Eric, will be deployed to Afghanistan. Houska, the newly married mom-of-two, asked fans to send their prayers to her sister and her brother-in-law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermillion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr 3 Bucky Goldstein 18
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dale Earnhard 1
Tim pensis anyone know him (Jan '16) Jan '16 Beech bluff 1
News Oops! University Of South Dakota Billboard Cont... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Don Myers 1
Combining restaurants (Aug '14) Aug '14 LivinginHawarden 1
Any Pizza Hut employees in the Vermillion area ... (Mar '13) Mar '13 Bobby Par 1
brandon benzel (Aug '11) Aug '12 NewYearsBaby 2
See all Vermillion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermillion Forum Now

Vermillion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vermillion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Vermillion, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,222 • Total comments across all topics: 280,083,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC