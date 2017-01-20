Women's Marches Planned In 4 South Da...

Women's Marches Planned In 4 South Dakotaa

Jan 20, 2017 Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

Organizers in several South Dakota communities will be hosting marches in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. Groups will be gathering in Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Vermillion on Saturday.

Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

