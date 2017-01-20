Women's Marches Planned In 4 South Dakotaa
Organizers in several South Dakota communities will be hosting marches in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. Groups will be gathering in Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Vermillion on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermillion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|real
|15
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dale Earnhard
|1
|Tim pensis anyone know him (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Beech bluff
|1
|Oops! University Of South Dakota Billboard Cont... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Don Myers
|1
|Combining restaurants (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|LivinginHawarden
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in the Vermillion area ... (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Bobby Par
|1
|brandon benzel (Aug '11)
|Aug '12
|NewYearsBaby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vermillion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC