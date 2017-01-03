Wagner Man Wanted For Rape Arrested In Vermillion
A Wagner man accused of raping an unconscious woman has been arrested. 18-year old Jubal Grant was arrested at a home in Vermillion on one count of third-degree rape of a person incapable of giving consent.
