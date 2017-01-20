Coyotes Even A Bit Surprised By Success

Thursday Jan 19

The South Dakota women improved to 17-3, 6-1 with a convincing win over Fort Wayne Wednesday night in Vermillion. When you consider that USD has a brand new coach and lost all of their top players to graduation this success is truly remarkable.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Clay County was issued at January 23 at 8:24PM MST

