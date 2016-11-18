Officials Urge Caution On Interstate ...

Officials Urge Caution On Interstate System Ina

Nov 18, 2016 Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

Even though the snow has stopped falling, the South Dakota Department of Transportation is cautioning drivers of continued dangerous driving conditions in the southeastern part of the state. Craig Smith, Mitchell Region engineer, says I-90 west of Sioux Falls to Spencer and I-29 south of Sioux Falls to the Vermillion exit have compacted snow causing slippery, rough and potentially hazardous driving conditions.

