Highway Patrol Responds To Number Of Crashesa
The snow storm that hit KELOLAND yesterday caused some trouble on the roads for drivers. From Thursday evening to early Saturday afternoon, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said it responded to just over 240 motor assists or crashes in an area that included Sioux Falls, Brookings, Chamberlain, Mitchell and Vermillion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Vermillion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|Dale Earnhard
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Tim pensis anyone know him (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Beech bluff
|1
|Oops! University Of South Dakota Billboard Cont... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Don Myers
|1
|Combining restaurants (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|LivinginHawarden
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in the Vermillion area ... (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Bobby Par
|1
|brandon benzel (Aug '11)
|Aug '12
|NewYearsBaby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vermillion Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC