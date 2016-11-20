Highway Patrol Responds To Number Of Crashesa

Highway Patrol Responds To Number Of ...

The snow storm that hit KELOLAND yesterday caused some trouble on the roads for drivers. From Thursday evening to early Saturday afternoon, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said it responded to just over 240 motor assists or crashes in an area that included Sioux Falls, Brookings, Chamberlain, Mitchell and Vermillion.

