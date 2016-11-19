Bison top Coyotes before playoffs

Easton Stick threw for three touchdowns and North Dakota State clinched its sixth consecutive Missouri Valley Football Conference championship with a 28-21 win over South Dakota on Saturday in Vermillion, S.D. The five-time defending FCS national champion Bison , ranked No.a 1 by the NCAA Division I football championship committee, locked up a top seed, a bye and home-field advantage for the FCS playoffs. Lance Dunn rushed 14 times for 145 yards as the Bison rolled up a season-high 369 rushing yards.

