Bison top Coyotes before playoffs

Bison top Coyotes before playoffs

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 19, 2016 Read more: Star Tribune

Easton Stick threw for three touchdowns and North Dakota State clinched its sixth consecutive Missouri Valley Football Conference championship with a 28-21 win over South Dakota on Saturday in Vermillion, S.D. The five-time defending FCS national champion Bison , ranked No.a 1 by the NCAA Division I football championship committee, locked up a top seed, a bye and home-field advantage for the FCS playoffs. Lance Dunn rushed 14 times for 145 yards as the Bison rolled up a season-high 369 rushing yards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermillion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 Dale Earnhard 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
Tim pensis anyone know him (Jan '16) Jan '16 Beech bluff 1
News Oops! University Of South Dakota Billboard Cont... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Don Myers 1
Combining restaurants (Aug '14) Aug '14 LivinginHawarden 1
Any Pizza Hut employees in the Vermillion area ... (Mar '13) Mar '13 Bobby Par 1
brandon benzel (Aug '11) Aug '12 NewYearsBaby 2
See all Vermillion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermillion Forum Now

Vermillion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vermillion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Vermillion, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,577 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,907

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC