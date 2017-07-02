Trump protesters call for impeachment at San Diego march

Demonstrators bearing protest signs and papier-mach effigies called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump at a march and rally at the San Diego waterfront Sunday. About 1,500 people joined the demonstration downtown, which began at Waterfront Park and wound around surrounding neighborhoods, according to a sheriff's official, while about 75 counter-protesters proclaimed support for Trump at the largely peaceful event.

