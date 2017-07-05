Serving up summer treats

Serving up summer treats

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Ventura County Reporter

Despite being a lifelong fan of popsicles, it was only recently that I began consuming in great quantity the Latin American treat known as paletas , thanks to La Frutileta Michoacana on Ventura Avenue. On a Saturday, with over two dozen options to choose from, I chose simply: a fresh fruit paleta with beautiful slices of kiwi and strawberry frozen in cream; a fresh strawberry and cream paleta ; nance, a water-based popsicle derived from a small tropical fruit; and tamarindo con chile , a tamarind fruit, water-based popsicle, for $2.50 a pop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues Jun 29 Neal Peifer 1
women are the bastards!!!!! Jun 29 trumpootinxxx 4
Trump Gives Sex Cardinal Sanctuary? Jun 29 PubPolicyPress 1
heroes of the african american hebrew israelite... Jun 28 captain unsung 1
Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15) Jun 28 unsung history 4
SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates Jun 9 Agent856VenturaSS 2
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE (Dec '16) Jun '17 Jin Eiser 3
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Ventura County was issued at July 06 at 3:28AM PDT

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,566 • Total comments across all topics: 282,271,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC