Serving up summer treats

Despite being a lifelong fan of popsicles, it was only recently that I began consuming in great quantity the Latin American treat known as paletas , thanks to La Frutileta Michoacana on Ventura Avenue. On a Saturday, with over two dozen options to choose from, I chose simply: a fresh fruit paleta with beautiful slices of kiwi and strawberry frozen in cream; a fresh strawberry and cream paleta ; nance, a water-based popsicle derived from a small tropical fruit; and tamarindo con chile , a tamarind fruit, water-based popsicle, for $2.50 a pop.

