Serving up summer treats
Despite being a lifelong fan of popsicles, it was only recently that I began consuming in great quantity the Latin American treat known as paletas , thanks to La Frutileta Michoacana on Ventura Avenue. On a Saturday, with over two dozen options to choose from, I chose simply: a fresh fruit paleta with beautiful slices of kiwi and strawberry frozen in cream; a fresh strawberry and cream paleta ; nance, a water-based popsicle derived from a small tropical fruit; and tamarindo con chile , a tamarind fruit, water-based popsicle, for $2.50 a pop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues
|Jun 29
|Neal Peifer
|1
|women are the bastards!!!!!
|Jun 29
|trumpootinxxx
|4
|Trump Gives Sex Cardinal Sanctuary?
|Jun 29
|PubPolicyPress
|1
|heroes of the african american hebrew israelite...
|Jun 28
|captain unsung
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|Jun 28
|unsung history
|4
|SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates
|Jun 9
|Agent856VenturaSS
|2
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE (Dec '16)
|Jun '17
|Jin Eiser
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC