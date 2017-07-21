Patagonia's Bikinis and Board Shorts ...

Patagonia's Bikinis and Board Shorts Hit the Fair Trade Trail

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: California Apparel News

Patagonia , the California outdoor-apparel company known as one of the first U.S. clothing companies to embrace the environment, is taking bikini and boardshorts production to a new level. Starting with its Spring collections, the Ventura, Calif.-based venture is making all 48 styles of its bikinis and men's, women's and children's boardshorts in Fair Trade Certified factories, which is part of Patagonia's effort to support workers, elevate communities and do work in an equitable way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at California Apparel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues Jun 29 Neal Peifer 1
women are the bastards!!!!! Jun 29 trumpootinxxx 4
Trump Gives Sex Cardinal Sanctuary? Jun 29 PubPolicyPress 1
heroes of the african american hebrew israelite... Jun 28 captain unsung 1
Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15) Jun 28 unsung history 4
SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates Jun 9 Agent856VenturaSS 2
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE (Dec '16) Jun '17 Jin Eiser 3
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Ventura County was issued at July 06 at 8:25PM PDT

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,874 • Total comments across all topics: 282,295,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC