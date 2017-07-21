Patagonia's Bikinis and Board Shorts Hit the Fair Trade Trail
Patagonia , the California outdoor-apparel company known as one of the first U.S. clothing companies to embrace the environment, is taking bikini and boardshorts production to a new level. Starting with its Spring collections, the Ventura, Calif.-based venture is making all 48 styles of its bikinis and men's, women's and children's boardshorts in Fair Trade Certified factories, which is part of Patagonia's effort to support workers, elevate communities and do work in an equitable way.
