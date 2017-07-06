in Brief | July 6, 2017
Behold, citizens of and travelers through Ventura: Soon there will be a new bright, illuminated sign along the 101 Freeway depicting a bounty of vehicles available within the Auto Center, after the city's Planning Commission gave the go-ahead. By a 5-2 vote on Wednesday, June 14, the commission approved construction of the sign as part of an update to the Ventura Auto Center's specific plan, which includes new roadways, rules for signage and uses for land that exists off Johnson Drive.
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues
|Jun 29
|Neal Peifer
|1
|women are the bastards!!!!!
|Jun 29
|trumpootinxxx
|4
|Trump Gives Sex Cardinal Sanctuary?
|Jun 29
|PubPolicyPress
|1
|heroes of the african american hebrew israelite...
|Jun 28
|captain unsung
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|Jun 28
|unsung history
|4
|SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates
|Jun 9
|Agent856VenturaSS
|2
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE (Dec '16)
|Jun '17
|Jin Eiser
|3
