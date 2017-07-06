in Brief | July 6, 2017

Behold, citizens of and travelers through Ventura: Soon there will be a new bright, illuminated sign along the 101 Freeway depicting a bounty of vehicles available within the Auto Center, after the city's Planning Commission gave the go-ahead. By a 5-2 vote on Wednesday, June 14, the commission approved construction of the sign as part of an update to the Ventura Auto Center's specific plan, which includes new roadways, rules for signage and uses for land that exists off Johnson Drive.

