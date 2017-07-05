Happenings

"DISCOVERY AFTER DARK" NIGHT HIKE Saturday, July 8, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Ever wondered what happens on your favorite hiking trail when the sun sets? Wonder no more! Enjoy the night sights and sounds of croaking frogs, swooping bats and fluttering moths at this family-friendly event at Big Rock Preserve. For more information and directions, visit www.venturahillsides.org .

