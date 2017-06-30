Foresters Erupt for 11-1 Win Over Conejo Oaks
The Santa Barbara Foresters unloaded on Conejo Oaks pitching for 15 hits and rolled to an 11-1 win in a California Collegiate League baseball game in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday. Joey Fiske led the hitting attack, going 2-for-2 with a three-run triple in the seventh inning.
