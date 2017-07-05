Fishing report: July 6

Fishing report: July 6

The bite remains pretty much wide open on rainbows and cutthroats to five pounds and some brown trout in that same size range. Most are 16 to 20 inches, and there continue to be reports of 20 to 30-fish days.

