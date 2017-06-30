CHP Asks For Public's Help in Gibralt...

CHP Asks For Public's Help in Gibraltar Road Fatality Investigation

Monday Jul 3 Read more: Noozhawk

The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in its investigation of a fatal car wreck on Gibraltar Road on June 26. Two people were killed in the crash, and were identified as Ventura residents Lily Afton Brennan, 17, and Lesli Michael Sandoval Nunez, 19, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office . They were passengers in a 2005 Volkswagen Passat that rolled down a steep hillside after running off of southbound Gibraltar Road, south of East Camino Cielo, around 9:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Department.

