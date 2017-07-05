Biz Buzz | July 2017
Sun Kissed Yoga opened at 2237 Ventura Blvd. in Camarillo. SKY is owned by entrepreneurs Michael and Andrea who practice yoga and offer a wide range of classes, including a stretch class, sweaty vinyasa flow and more.
