21-unit Residential Apartment Project Approved For Santa Barbara's Downtown

Santa Barbara city leaders have approved a 21-unit apartment building at Micheltorena and Castillo streets, the latest high-density housing project to hit the city. Plans call for the Average Unit-Size Density Incentive Program project to go up at 316 West Micheltorena St. and 1516 Castillo St. Two existing buildings at the site, which are eligible for designation as historic resources, will be rehabilitated, while three other buildings will be razed and rebuilt.

