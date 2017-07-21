21-unit Residential Apartment Project Approved For Santa Barbara's Downtown
Santa Barbara city leaders have approved a 21-unit apartment building at Micheltorena and Castillo streets, the latest high-density housing project to hit the city. Plans call for the Average Unit-Size Density Incentive Program project to go up at 316 West Micheltorena St. and 1516 Castillo St. Two existing buildings at the site, which are eligible for designation as historic resources, will be rehabilitated, while three other buildings will be razed and rebuilt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mountain bike rides
|Sun
|HUGGIE R
|1
|Trumpstuff sales down at G20
|Jul 9
|kowloony
|1
|Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues
|Jun 29
|Neal Peifer
|1
|women are the bastards!!!!!
|Jun 29
|trumpootinxxx
|4
|Trump Gives Sex Cardinal Sanctuary?
|Jun 29
|PubPolicyPress
|1
|heroes of the african american hebrew israelite...
|Jun 28
|captain unsung
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|Jun 28
|unsung history
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC