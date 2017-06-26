Ventura bypasses mobile home resident...

Ventura bypasses mobile home residents' concerns

On Feb. 16, the Mobile Home Rent Review Board convened at Ventura City Hall to hear a proposed Capitalization Plan presented by the Rent Administrator, for Buena Ventura Estates, with information supplied by La Cumbre Management and its attorneys. The problem is, the city said it gave the usual three-day notice online, yet residents couldn't find it as the notice was included in the financial report.

