Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Downgraded to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child Rescued after His Kidnapper was arrested ...
|Tue
|Long time EGCL cl...
|2
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Jun 3
|Jin Eiser
|3
|Trump Angers Russia
|Jun 3
|knowitallll
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|May 29
|sue
|3
|Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Forg
|3
|Trump Learns Russian in an Hour
|May 12
|Ja Red 4 Presdent
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr '17
|nccarp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC