The hottest celebration on the lake

Ojai Wine Festival Lake Casitas Recreation Area Wadleigh Arm Event Area 11093 Santa Ana Road, Ventura Sunday, June 11, noon-4 p.m. 648-4881 or https://ojaiwinefestival.com With over 60 wineries and some of the area's best restaurants dishing up gourmet fare, the Ojai Wine Festival is the place to be for foodies and wine connoisseurs. Beautiful Lake Casitas is the setting for the annual celebration put on by the Rotary of Ojai West, and this year is expected to be bigger, and better, than ever.

