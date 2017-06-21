The cost of municipal golf courses
There is something profound about the absurdity of taxpayers subsidizing expensive recreational activities. While some people may balk at funding welfare, education, even clean air and safe food initiatives, Ventura officials seem to have a particular indifference to costs covered by taxpayers by continuing to write off expenses when it comes to the two city-owned golf courses.
