Street Rodder Road Tour Hits The Beac...

Street Rodder Road Tour Hits The Beaches On The Gulf Coast and California

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Hot Rod Magazine

Maybe it is because I grew up in Ohio, but the ocean just fascinates me. Maybe it started with Captain Hook in Peter Pan and progressed to Jan and Dean, the Beach Boys, and Jimmy Buffet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates Jun 9 Agent856VenturaSS 2
Child Rescued after His Kidnapper was arrested ... Jun 6 Long time EGCL cl... 2
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE Jun 3 Jin Eiser 3
Trump Angers Russia Jun 3 knowitallll 1
Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15) May 29 sue 3
Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Forg 3
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May '17 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Ventura County was issued at June 14 at 2:13PM PDT

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,086 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC