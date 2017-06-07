The Ventura County Civic Alliance, an initiative of the Ventura County Community Foundation, has released its 2017 State of the Region report, an all-encompassing overview of the highs and lows of Ventura County. The collection of statistics is an update from the 2015 report, adding several new categories, including "Cost of Childcare" and "Leading Causes of Death," to name a couple, and was compiled by a team of independent researchers led by California Lutheran University Professor Jamshid Damooei, chair of the Department of Economics, Finance and Accounting, School of Management.

