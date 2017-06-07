State of the Region | Biannual report shows pros, cons on housing, childcare, jobs in Ventura Cou...
The Ventura County Civic Alliance, an initiative of the Ventura County Community Foundation, has released its 2017 State of the Region report, an all-encompassing overview of the highs and lows of Ventura County. The collection of statistics is an update from the 2015 report, adding several new categories, including "Cost of Childcare" and "Leading Causes of Death," to name a couple, and was compiled by a team of independent researchers led by California Lutheran University Professor Jamshid Damooei, chair of the Department of Economics, Finance and Accounting, School of Management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates
|Jun 9
|Agent856VenturaSS
|2
|Child Rescued after His Kidnapper was arrested ...
|Jun 6
|Long time EGCL cl...
|2
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Jun 3
|Jin Eiser
|3
|Trump Angers Russia
|Jun 3
|knowitallll
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|May 29
|sue
|3
|Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Forg
|3
|Trump Learns Russian in an Hour
|May '17
|Ja Red 4 Presdent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC