Rubicon Theatre Company's Summer Prog...

Rubicon Theatre Company's Summer Program Soars with Aladdin Jr.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

'A Whole New World' kicks off the summer youth program with Aladdin JR., based on the iconic animated film and featuring an Academy Award-winning score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice. Soar to new heights on a magical, flying carpet ride filled with romance, adventure and hilarious hijinks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates Jun 9 Agent856VenturaSS 2
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE Jun 3 Jin Eiser 3
Trump Angers Russia Jun 3 knowitallll 1
Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15) May 29 sue 3
Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May '17 Forg 3
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May '17 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr '17 nccarp 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,274 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC