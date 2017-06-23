Rubicon Theatre Company's Summer Program Soars with Aladdin Jr.
'A Whole New World' kicks off the summer youth program with Aladdin JR., based on the iconic animated film and featuring an Academy Award-winning score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice. Soar to new heights on a magical, flying carpet ride filled with romance, adventure and hilarious hijinks.
